Solano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Solano went 5-for-25 with two extra-base hits and three walks while starting in each of the past seven games, but he'll take a seat Monday with right-hander Chris Bassitt toeing the rubber for the Mets. The righty-hitting Solano will primarily handle a short-side platoon role at designated hitter moving forward, but his ability to play second base and third base will occasionally allow him to pick up work against righties when Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer need days off.