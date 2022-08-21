Solano went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.

Solano tallied an RBI single off lefty reliever Eric Stout in the ninth to increase Cincinnati's lead to six. The second baseman has been red hot with the bat recently with a .405 average in 37 at-bats during his last 10 games. In addition, the 34-year-old has enjoyed hitting at home this season with a .354 average and .913 OPS in 82 at-bats compared to a .279 average and .710 OPS in 68 at-bats on the road.