Pagan blew his save opportunity against the Brewers on Sunday after yielding a two-run homer in the ninth.

Pagan was brought out for the ninth inning to secure the Reds' one-run lead. Things started out poorly after issuing a four-pitch walk to Anthony Seigler, and things went from bad to worse two batters later, when Pagan's first pitch to William Contreras was smashed to left-center field to give the Brewers the lead. It's the second game in a row that Pagan has blown his save chance, and he has given up five runs (four earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out five across six innings since the beginning of August.