Reds' Emilio Pagan: Back from injured list

The Reds reinstated Pagan (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander is fully recovered from the left hamstring strain that sent him to the injured list in early May, and he's now back on the active roster after making two rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville. Pagan had a slow start to the campaign with a 6.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 14 innings while going 6-for-9 in save chances prior to the injury, but he should still reclaim the closer role now that he's healthy.