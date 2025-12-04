Pagan signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Pagan thrived as the Reds' primary closer this past season, posting a 2.88 ERA and 0.92 WHIP alongside an 81:22 K:BB across 68.2 innings while converting a career-high 32 saves. Assuming the Reds don't make another move for a high-leverage reliever, the 31-year-old righty will presumably maintain his hold on ninth-inning opportunities in Cincinnati.