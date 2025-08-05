Pagan notched a save against the Cubs on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Pagan entered in the ninth inning with Cincinnati up 3-2. He battled for a seven-pitch strikeout of Seiya Suzuki, then fanned Carson Kelly on six pitches before getting Willi Castro to ground out to end the game. Pagan had given up four runs (three earned) over his previous three appearances, so this was a much-needed smooth outing for him. The right-hander is up to 24 saves on the season, tied for seventh-most in the majors.