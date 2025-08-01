Pagan gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 3-2 win over Atlanta. He struck out one.

The veteran righty almost blew a three-run lead, allowing the first three batters to reach base and watching two of them come around to score before Pagan got Jurickson Profar to ground out and end the game. Pagan has been tagged for four runs (three earned) over his last three appearances, his worst stretch since mid-May, but on the season he still sports a 3.04 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB through 47.1 innings while converting 23 of his 26 save chances.