Pagan earned the save in Saturday' 2-1 win over the Pirates, allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Pagan was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk to close it out. The 34-year-old has converted eight straight save chances since June 22, holding opponents scoreless in 14 of 18 appearances during that span. For the season, he's 25-for-28 in save opportunities with a 2.92 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB across 49.1 innings.