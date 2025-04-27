Pagan picked up the one-inning save in Sunday's 6-4 victory over the Rockies, allowing one run on a hit and a walk. He struck out three.

Pagan looked to be cruising to another save by striking out the first two batters swinging in the ninth. However, he then yielded a walk and a double to snap his streak of three consecutive scoreless outings before securing the win with another strikeout. Pagan now sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 13.1 innings. He remains the closer over Alexis Diaz -- who pitched in the eighth inning for a hold.