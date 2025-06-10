Pagan secured the save in Monday's 7-4 win over the Guardians after allowing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

It was the 16th save of the year for Pagan, who also successfully converted his eighth consecutive save opportunity. The 34-year-old right-hander has been shaky at times when it comes to run prevention this year -- he has a 3.45 ERA on the season -- but he's more or less given the Reds stability as their closer. Pagan has gone 16-for-18 in save situations, also posting a 0.84 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB over 28.2 innings.