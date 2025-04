Pagan threw a perfect inning to earn a save against the Cardinals on Monday.

Pagan quickly rolled through St. Louis' 2-3-4 hitters on just seven pitches. He's now converted four consecutive saves and eight of his nine save chances this season. No other Reds bullpen arm has recorded a save since April 7. Pagan lowered his ERA to 2.51 with a 14:2 K:BB through 14.1 frames.