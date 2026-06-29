Reds' Emilio Pagan: Set to regain closer role

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Pagan (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and is set to regain his role as the team's closer, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Pagan likely would have been reinserted into the ninth inning even before Tony Santillan (oblique) landed on the shelf last week, but the Santillan injury seemingly cinched things. Out since early May with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Pagan logged two scoreless rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He'll get a day of rest Monday before being activated Tuesday, Francona said in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.