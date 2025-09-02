Pagan blew the save in Monday's 5-4 win over Toronto, allowing three runs on three hits and no walks with no strikeouts in one-third of an inning.

It was the second time this year that Pagan served up multiple home runs, and he's now converted only one of his last four save chances. It's worth wondering if the 34-year-old right-hander's hold on the closer role is slipping a bit -- Pagan has a 6.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across his last 10.1 innings. That said, the door could be opening for the likes of Tony Santillan and Scott Barlow to step in for additional save opportunities. Santillan has a 2.13 ERA since the start of August, and Barlow owns a 1.26 ERA over that same stretch.