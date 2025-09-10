Pagan secured the save Tuesday against the Padres, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

It was Pagan's first save of the month of September and his 27th of the year. The 34-year-old right-hander has been rather shaky of late -- he has a 5.02 ERA in 15 appearances since the start of August -- but he appears to still have the trust of manager Terry Francona as the team's closer. Through 60.2 innings, Pagan has a 3.26 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB.