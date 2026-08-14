Reds' Emilio Pagan: Unavailable Thursday with hand soreness

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Pagan was unavailable to pitch in Thursday's win over the White Sox due to hand soreness, Chatterbox Sports reports.

With Pagan unavailable, Julian Garcia gave up a run but hung on to notch his second career save. Francona noted that Pagan "really wanted to pitch," but the manager exercised caution and held him out. Pagan will be examined Friday when the Reds return home, and more will be known after that regarding his availability for this weekend's series against the Marlins. If Pagan needs to miss additional time, Pierce Johnson, Tejay Antone and Garcia are among the candidates to see save chances for the Reds.