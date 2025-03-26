Lux started at left field in Tuesday's exhibition game against High-A Dayton.

Left field was expected to be the spot occupied by Austin Hays, but he was left out of the lineup due to a calf injury. Lux, who was exposed to the outfield during spring training, took over. It's unclear if Hays' injury will linger into Opening Day. A healthy Hays likely means Lux will lineup at third base of designated hitter. The latter can also spot in at second base. Lux and Jeimer Candelario are expected to share third base/DH to open the regular season, but lineup decisions will become trickier once Spencer Steer (shoulder) is ready to go.