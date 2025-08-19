Lux went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels.

Lux had gone 37 games without a homer, picking up just six doubles in that span. He also batted .304 during the power drought. The 27-year-old is up to five homers, 47 RBI, 39 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .281/.359/.386 over 395 plate appearances. He continues to see steady playing time in a strong-side platoon role, mainly between second base and left field.