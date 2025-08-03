Lux is no longer in Cincinnati's starting lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lux had originally been penciled in to start in left field and bat fifth, but his spot in the lineup and in the field has been handed to Miguel Andujar. The change doesn't seem to be injury-related; rather, Atlanta has scratched original starting pitcher Spencer Strider after a lengthy weather delay and is now starting southpaw Austin Cox. As a result, the lefty-hitting Lux will defer to the righty-hitting Andujar.