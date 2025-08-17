Lux is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Lux was included in the starting nine for the first two contests of the series and went 2-for-6 with a run and two RBI between those games, but the left-handed-hitting batter will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Jose Quintana on the bump for Milwaukee. While Lux sits for the series finale, the Reds will go with Austin Hays at designated hitter, Miguel Andujar in left field and Santiago Espinal at second base.