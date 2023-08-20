The Reds reinstated Greene (hip) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Greene ended up spending just over the minimum 60 days on the IL, as he'll be returning to the Cincinnati rotation for the first time since June 17 after making a full recovery from right hip discomfort. The young right-hander assuaged any lingering concerns about his health by turning in a dominant four-start rehab assignment between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Louisville in which he compiled a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 14 innings. Greene tossed 83 pitches and 5.2 innings in his final rehab outing Tuesday, so he's unlikely to face any major workload restrictions in his return from the IL.