Green (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting Sunday against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 24-year-old has been unavailable since shortly after his previous start Aug. 30, but he'll rejoin Cincinnati's rotation Sunday versus the Cardinals. Greene has a 4.75 ERA in 17 starts this season but will look to build on his last outing, during which he limited San Francisco to three hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless frames.