Greene (4-7) surrendered four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Cardinals.

The Cardinals tagged him for one run in the second inning and three more in the third, and that was enough for Greene to take the loss. The right-hander allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 26.2 innings across his last five starts of the campaign. He finished the year with a 4.82 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 152:48 K:BB through 112 innings across 22 starts. It's a small step back from his 4.44 ERA in 125.2 innings in 2022. The hard-throwing 24-year-old is still likely to feature in the Reds' rotation in 2024, but he could still benefit from further developing his changeup to improve his arsenal -- opposing hitters slugged .500 against that pitch and .515 on his fastball in 2023.