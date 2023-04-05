Greene and the Reds won't play Thursday after the Phillies postponed their home opener to Friday because of rain, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene was supposed to make his second start of the season Wednesday versus the Cubs before that game got banged due to inclement weather in Cincinnati. And now the waiting game rolls on for the 23-year-old right-hander as April storms continue to move across parts of the United States. He should get the ball in Friday's makeup game at Citizens Bank Park.