Greene (2-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks over three innings in a 10-3 loss against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Greene was ineffective in his first start since being placed on the 60-day injured list with right hip discomfort. After allowing five runs (four earned) in the first two innings, Green sent the Blue Jays down in order in the third. He then failed to generate an out in the fourth, allowing three home runs and walking two prior to being pulled. The eight earned runs and five homers allowed each matched a career high, while the three innings pitched match the second shortest outing of his young career. Greene is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.