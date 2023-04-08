Greene did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia. He struck out five.

Greene surrender the first run of the game in the second inning after walking three consecutive batters but got out of the frame by getting Trea Turner with the bases loaded. After back-to-back shutout frames, the young right-hander got into trouble again in the fifth and gave up a go-ahead RBI double to Kyle Schwarber. Greene retired the next two batters but was replaced by Alex Young. Through two starts, Greene's pitched just eight innings and given up five earned runs, but he has 13 strikeouts.