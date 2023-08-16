The Reds announced that Greene (hip) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in Cincinnati.

As anticipated, Greene will get the green light to make his first appearance for Cincinnati since June 17 after he completed a successful four-start rehab assignment in the minors Tuesday. In his latest outing Tuesday for Triple-A Louisville, Greene built up to 83 pitches and 5.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and three walks while striking out nine. Given the healthy workload he handled Tuesday, the 24-year-old is unlikely to face any significant restrictions as he steps back into the Cincinnati rotation this weekend.