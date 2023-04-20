Greene (tibia) is listed as the Reds' starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Pittsburgh, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Greene was diagnosed with a right tibia contusion after his most recent start in Monday's 8-1 win over the Rays ended early when he was struck by a comebacker, but he looks like he'll be ready to go when he he returns to the hill Sunday on five days' rest. Since suffering the tibia contusion, Greene inked a six-year, $53 contract extension that includes a $21 million team option for 2029, potentially locking him into the Cincinnati rotation for the rest of the decade.
