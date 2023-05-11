Greene (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Greene opened up the game by striking out the side but would only register one more punch out the rest of the way. He was taken yard by Pete Alonso to kick off the second inning and then gave up another run in the fourth after Luis Guillorme doubled and Brandon Nimmo singled him home. The 23-year-old did allow a season-high four walks and his four strikeouts were his second fewest on the year, but he's given up three runs or fewer in all but one start. Green will carry a 3.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB over 39 innings into a road matchup at Coors Field against the Rockies next week.