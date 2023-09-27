Greene escaped with a no-decision Tuesday in the Reds' 11-7 win over the Guardians, surrendering seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over three-plus innings. He struck out three.

After a scoreless first frame, the wheels came off for Greene as he served up a three-run blast to Bo Naylor in the second inning before Kole Calhoun and Andres Gimenez took him deep in the third. After the right-hander put the first two batters he faced in the fourth inning aboard, he left the mound having tossed 70 pitches (47 strikes), but Cincinnati got Greene off the hook for his seventh loss of the season by taking the lead in the top of the fifth. The awful outing snapped a string of three impressive starts for the 24-year-old, who now has a 4.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB through 21.2 innings in September. If he stays on turn, Greene lines up to start the Reds' final game of the regular season Oct. 1 in St. Louis, with a potential wild-card spot on the line -- the team heads into play Wednesday 1.5 games back of the Cubs for the final playoff berth in the NL.