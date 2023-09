Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene's next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday and he could technically take the ball that day, but there's no minimum or maximum amount of time he has to spend on the COVID-19 IL, so his return date is unclear. The righty allowed on unearned run over 5.1 innings in a win over the Giants in his last start.