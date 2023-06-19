Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right hip pain.
Greene has battled the hip issue for a few weeks now, having a start skipped at one point and feeling renewed discomfort during his last outing Saturday in Houston. It doesn't seem like an injury which will lead to an extended absence, but more should be known about a potential timetable for the hard-throwing right-hander in the coming days.
