Greene left Monday's start against the Rays with an apparent injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. He allowed no runs over three scoreless innings with no walks and one strikeout before exiting.

Greene was hit in the shin area by a comebacker, and while he initially was able to stay in the contest, he was forced to exit an inning later. Greene will likely undergo imaging to make sure there's no structural damage, and there should be an update on his status before Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. Buck Farmer has replaced Greene on the mound.