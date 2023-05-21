Greene (0-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees. He struck out 10.

Greene is still winless this season despite punching out 10 batters for the third time in nine outings. He was hurt by the home-run ball Sunday, as the Yankees took the lead on Harrison Bader's two-run shot in the fifth inning before Gleyber Torres added a solo homer in the sixth. Through 50 innings this season, Greene has a mediocre 4.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP despite a solid 69:20 K:BB.