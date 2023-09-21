Greene did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against Minnesota while striking out 14.

Greene dominated the Twins over his seven innings of work, fanning four of the first six batters he faced en route to posting a career-high 14 strikeouts on the afternoon. It marked the right-hander's fourth consecutive start in which he allowed three or fewer runs and the first time he's gone at least seven innings since May 21. It was also Greene's fifth start this season with 10 or more strikeouts.