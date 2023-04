Greene and the Reds won't play Wednesday against the Cubs after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati.

The game was delayed for one hour and 43 minutes before it was postponed. The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 1. Assuming Greene didn't go through too extensive of a warmup Wednesday, he should be on track to start the Reds' next game Thursday in Philadelphia.