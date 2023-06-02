Greene allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings in a no-decision against Boston on Thursday.

Greene gave up a fourth-inning run but was otherwise in control throughout his six frames. The right-hander has allowed just one run and two hits while striking out 19 batters over 12 innings across his past two starts, and he's recorded at least eight punchouts in four consecutive appearances. Greene has also tallied at least six innings in three straight starts, which is something he did only twice in his first nine outings this season. The 23-year-old's 3.92 ERA is just decent, but only four MLB pitchers have recorded more than his 88 punchouts on the campaign.