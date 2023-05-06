Greene (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the White Sox, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Homers by Elvis Andrus and Luis Robert accounted for most of the damage off Greene, with the latter long ball helping to chase the right-hander from the game. The 23-year-old continues to look dominant at times -- he produced 19 swinging strikes among his 102 pitches -- but the strikeouts aren't yet leading to consistent results. Greene will take a 3.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 33.2 innings into his next start, which could come at home next week against the Mets.