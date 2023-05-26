Greene (1-4) earned the win Friday, tossing six hitless innings during a 9-0 victory over the Cubs. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Coming into the contest, Greene allowed seven home runs and 17 runs over his previous four starts, but he was still striking batters out at a high clip (29 through 22 innings). He maintained that elite strikeout rate versus the Cubs while reducing the hard contact, resulting in the best outing of his season and arguably of his short two-year career. The hard-throwing right-hander has all the makings of an ace, but he hasn't proven it consistently yet. The best stretch of his career thus far came at the end of 2022 when he posted a 0.62 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 45:7 K:BB over his final five starts (29 innings), which included a two-hit, eight strikeout performance against the Cubs.