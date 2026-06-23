Reds' Hunter Greene: Set for 75 pitches in rehab start

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Greene (elbow) is slated to throw around 75 pitches during a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Jaron May of WLWT Cincinnati reports.

Greene threw 54 pitches over four scoreless innings in his first rehab start last week in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, and he will continue to build up his stamina as he moves up to the Reds' top minor-league affiliate. Francona noted Tuesday that there remains no target date for Greene's return to the big-league rotation, as it depends on how the hurler's body responds. However, with Greene slated to get his pitch count up to 75, his season debut is likely right around the corner.