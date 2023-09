Greene (illness) was scheduled to fly from San Francisco to Cincinnati on Tuesday and could be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list this weekend, MLB.com reports.

Greene was deactivated shortly after making his last start Aug. 30 while the Reds were in San Francisco. Once he rejoins the Reds, the team will see if Greene is fit to pitch after the week-long layoff. The hope is that Greene can return to the mound at some point during the weekend series at home against the Cardinals.