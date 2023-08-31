Greene (3-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 4-1 victory over the Giants. He struck out six.

The right-hander got back on track after coughing up 14 runs (13 earned) in only 6.2 innings during his first two starts in August. Greene generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 90 pitches as he collected his first win since June 17, as a lengthy IL stint due to a hip issue sidelined him for two months. The 24-year-old will look to carry that momentum into September, with his next outing likely to come at home next week against the Mariners.