The Reds are now listing Greene as their probable starting pitcher for Friday's game in Arizona, the Associated Press reports.

Cincinnati initially planned on having Greene take the hill Saturday, which would have allowed him to start on five days' rest after he was blasted for nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits -- including five home runs -- and three walks over three innings against the Blue Jays in his return from the 60-day injured list last Sunday. It's unclear what prompted the Reds to change plans and keep Greene on his typical four days' rest, but he'll presumably be flipping spots with Brett Kennedy, who is now expected to start Saturday's game.