Greene (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out six.

Greene allowed a run in the bottom of the first before bouncing back with five shutout innings. It was a strong performance from the 23-year-old right-hander, who left his last start after three innings with a right tibia contusion. However, Cincinnati's offense couldn't muster anything offensively, tagging Greene with a hard-luck loss. He lowers his ERA to 3.52 with a 1.39 WHIP and an impressive 30:8 K:BB through his first 23 innings this season.