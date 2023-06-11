Greene allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Greene was pushed back in the rotation due to hip stiffness. He looked solid Sunday, throwing 61 of 88 pitches for strikes, but it took the Reds until the eighth inning to get a lead to stick. The right-hander has allowed eight runs over his last 24.1 innings while striking out 38 in that span. For the season, he's posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 97:27 K:BB over 67.1 innings, though he has just a 1-4 record through 13 starts. Assuming the hip issue is behind him, he's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Houston.