Greene (2-6) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Greene was pummeled for five home runs in his return from a two-month absence with a hip injury last week. The only bright side from Friday's outing was that he was able to keep the ball in the yard, but the five walks were a season high for the hard-throwing righty. He's now at a 5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 108:39 K:BB through 80 innings across 16 starts this season. Greene is tentatively projected for a road start in San Francisco next week.