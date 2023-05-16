Greene allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings in Monday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Greene, who is still looking for his first win of the season, stumbled early Monday, coughing up four runs in the second inning. He then allowed a two-run homer to Brenton Doyle in the fourth. Fortunately for Greene, the Reds' offense kept pace for most of the game, so he wasn't charged with the loss. His season ERA rose to 4.60 with a 59:17 K:BB through 43 innings. Greene is projected to face the Yankees at home this weekend.