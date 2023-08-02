Greene (hip) threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a minor-league rehab start Tuesday for the Arizona Complex League Reds, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene, who made his first rehab start, is due back in about three weeks with an estimated return date of Aug. 20. The right-hander is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, per MLB.com. The Reds took some heat at the trade deadline for not adding starting pitching, but the organization feels Greene and Nick Lodolo (leg) -- due back a week or two after Greene -- will be enough.