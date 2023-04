Greene left Monday's game against the Rays with a right tibia contusion, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. X-rays returned negative.

Greene was hit hard by a comebacker in the second inning against Tampa Bay, and while he was able to continue for one more inning the bruise left him unable to continue. The hard-throwing right-hander should be considered day-to-day, and it's a positive development that there was no structural damage found during the imaging.