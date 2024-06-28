Candelario (hamstring) is on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Candelario hasn't played since Tuesday as he tends to hamstring tendinitis. However, he's set to make his return for the series finale Sunday and will avoid a stint on the IL. In his stead, Noelvi Marte should continue to start at third base while Spencer Steer handles first base work.