Candelario (elbow) will be the designated hitter and bat cleanup in Friday's game versus the Mets.
Candelario had to exit Thursday's game with a hyperextended right elbow, but he won't wind up missing any starts. It is possible that the switch-hitter will be limited to DH duties for a bit, however, in order to protect the elbow.
